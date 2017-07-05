Teams told to stop abusing referees, linesmen

THE Port Moresby Rugby League judiciary has warned A-grade, Under-20 and women’s teams not to verbally abuse referees and linesmen.

Committee chairman David Silovo said the level of respect shown to match officials was poor and needed to improve.

He said players, coaches and even trainers had a responsibility to conduct themselves in a respectful and civil manner and the use of foul language was unbecoming of the country’s biggest league.

“We all must understand that, if there is no match referees, there won’t be any games,” Silovo said.

“Referees and linesmen are important for games to be run.

“These men give up their time to be at the field officiating matches and they need to be respected and treated with courtesy.

“Players and coaches need to put themselves in the ref’s shoes before they open their mouths and hurl abuse whenever they think a decision has gone against them.”

Silovo called for the Port Moresby Rugby League and the PNGRFL to protect referees and match officials by treating seriously the matter.

