Teamwork, partnership vital, says election manager

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MOROBE needs cooperation among stakeholders to deliver a successful election, Morobe election manager Simon Soheke says.

He said Morobe was the largest province in the country in terms of geography, population and landmass, therefore more efforts should be made to prepare for the coming election.

“The complex feature of this province can be used to properly plan, fund, equip and assist our office as and when requests are made,” he said.

Soheke told The National that Morobe’s nine electorates, 33 LLGs and 568 wards required a lot of work in planning and logistics to deliver the election efficiently.

“Morobe has a total population of 674,810 according to 2011 census and a voting population of 416,806 according to 2012 votes, however, the population has increased over the years therefore teamwork and partnership is needed to run this election,” he said.

He acknowledged the provincial election steering committee (PESC) had a very good team that had been working well with the Electoral Commission to deliver successful elections over the years.

He said they have conducted eight meetings with PESC so far to prepare for the election.

“Since the Electoral Commission has a shortage of manpower we have recruited two more staff to assist and we have also recruited 2094 enrolment agents and ward enrolment committees along with 32 data processing officers to assist us.”

He said common roll updates for most LLGs were completed and the data were now being entered.

Soheke thanked districts for helping with funds to assist the commission carry out its work.

“I am very confident that the province is prepared for the election,” Soheke said.

