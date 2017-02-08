Tech welcomes Pacific students

The Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) has welcomed more than 700 Pacific Island students undertaking training in technical and vocational courses at a two-day orientation programme.

The orientation sessions at APTC campuses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu on Jan 16 and 17 provided valuable information to new students.

APTC is an innovative development programme funded by the Australian government, delivering internationally-recognised Australian skills and qualifications for a wide range of vocational careers for skilled workers across the Pacific.

Chief executive officer Denise O’Brien welcomed the students and encouraged them to make the most of their time at APTC.

“We want to ensure you have access to personal development and the ability to build your expertise to enable you to be a valuable employee and contributor to your family and community,” O’Brien said.

“Study hard, commit to a high standard of work ethic and do everything in your power to make the most of the opportunity that has been presented to you.”

She said she looked forward to seeing students successfully complete their six month programme and join the growing pool of over 10,000 Australia-Pacific Technical College graduates.

Tana Maalo from Samoa, who will be pursuing certificate IV in youth work at the Vanuatu campus, said he wanted to gain new skills and experience in the next six months.

“When I return to Samoa (after training), I can get a better job to support my family and also tell other youths that there are such training opportunities available for them,” Maalo said.

Annette Lavenia undertaking Certificate III in engineering-mechanical (machining) at the Fiji campus said the orientation helped her to make new friends.

Lavenia hope to showcase her new-found knowledge and skills to her employer when she returns after completing her studies.

Another student Manase Taufa said he was grateful for the opportunity.

Taufa will undertake the automotive master training course.

After this course, it will allow him to be an instructor at the Tonga Institute of Science and Technology to work and train others in the automotive industry.

