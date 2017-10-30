Technical education vital: MP

By PETER ESILA

Housing and Urbanisation Minister John Kaupa has emphasised the importance of technical education for young people.

The Moresby North-East MP said this at the graduation of 144 Grade 12 students at the Catholic-run Caritas Technical Secondary School on Friday.

The students received two certificates – a general certificate and a national certificate – as part of the all-girls institution’s efforts to instil life skills in the students.

“It is not only theory,” Kaupa said.

“You (graduates) are also equipped with practical and hands-on (skills).

“You are now ready to pursue another step in education.”

Kaupa acknowledged the Catholic Church for its contribution towards education and partnering with the Government.

Academic and technical awards were presented.

The humanities dux award went to Helena Solien and Mary Louis Harre got the science dux award.

