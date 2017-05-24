Technical fault forces flight to return

A TECHNICAL fault forced an Air Niugini flight to return to Kavieng airport in New Ireland shortly after take-off yesterday, according to the airline. An airline statement said the pilot and crew applied standard emergency operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at Kavieng airport. One of the aircraft’s tyres deflated upon landing to bring it to a safe stop as part of the safety mechanism.

Passengers on the flight were accommodated on the next available flight while the malfunctioning aircraft underwent repairs.

