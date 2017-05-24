Ted Diro Primary School wins promotion

By NAOMI WASE

Ted Diro Primary School students received 10 desks, a computer set, stationery supplies and Colgate Palmolive products after winning the company’s Back-to-School promotion for the Southern region.

The promotion began in 2015 to encourage teachers and students to brush twice a day so that they can have strong, healthy teeth, and hand-washing with soap.

Company general manager John Wood said the two activities had great health and educational benefits.

“Every child deserves a healthy smile not only to build confidence but also to impact a child’s overall health and wellbeing.”

He said teachers and parents must help children develop a proper oral hygiene and general hygiene routine, especially handwashing.

“A growing body of research shows that poor oral health at an early age can significantly affect school performance, social skills and self-esteem,” he said.

“Tooth decay often causes infections, affecting a child’s ability to eat, speak, learn and play.”

Head teacher Hane Charlie said the school was privileged to be declared the winner.

The winning schools in the other regions are Manginiol Primary School in Wewak (Mamose), Faniufa Extension Schools in Goroka (Highlands) and Ruango Primary School in Kimbe (Islands).

Like this: Like Loading...