Teen held for wilful murder

A 17-YEAR-old, who ran after a student and hit him on the head with a piece of timber because the student had walked off with a ball during an argument over a volleyball match, has been charged with wilful murder.

The student was taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital but died two days later.

The student, 21 and from Central, was from Ma’akuga village in the Kairuku-Hiri district.

Central police commander Laimo Asi told The National that the incident happened on April 19 at about 5pm.

Asi said the student was hit on the head with a piece of timber after an argument over the ball he had walked off with. He said the student was taken to the Port Moresby General Hospital but died on April 21.

“The deceased, a student from Mainohana Secondary School, was on holidays when the incident happened,” Asi said.

“It was alleged that he was disappointed over how the game was officiated and got the ball and walked off the court in frustration.

“The suspect ran after him with a piece of timber about a metre long and hit him on the back of his head. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment but passed away.”

Asi said the suspect was formally arrested and charged with wilful murder on the April 23, adding that such cases were totally uncalled for in Mekeo.

“After going through awareness in those areas, people still don’t understand what the purpose of life is and every week there is a killing,” Asi said.

“This is not the way we supposed to be living.”

