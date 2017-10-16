Teen slashed after killing two children

A TEENAGER who accidentally drove into a settlement roadside store in Madang on Saturday killing two children was murdered in retaliation.

The teenager, Herrigon Dambui, was reported to have used force to take the vehicle from a Chinese businessman and drove it away before causing the accident.

An eyewitness, who declined to be named, said the teenager drove at a high speed and wanted to avoid a bus that had stopped in front of him but could not control the vehicle and ran straight into the roadside canteen and killed two children and injured one other person.

The relatives of the children from Chimbu mobilised and allegedly attacked Dambui who had got out of the vehicle to apologise.

He was beaten with all sorts of objects before someone slashed his neck with a bush knife.

A family member who had heard that Dambui was his family, was attacked by the Chimbus when he went to the accident scene.

Madang police commander Superintendent Jacob Singura said it was fortunate police were present to protect the family member and others, including relatives.

Dambui’s father Saun said his son had caused a serious traffic offence. Saun Dambui appealed to police to arrest those people involved in the murder of his son.

Madang Mayor Joe Yama appealed to both sides to stay calm while police and community leaders address the matter.

