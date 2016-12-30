Teenager leads youths in cultural activites

By EHEYUC SESERU

A TEENAGER in West New Britain is leading a students’ culture group to achieve their dreams in life.

Chairman of Lutheran-Catholic Islanders Voice Benzh Boen, 18, from Morobe, New Ireland and Manus, wants to establish a development centre for students from his street by involving them in a youth culture group.

The youths from around PNG are children of employees of New Britain Palm Oil Limited and reside at Section 10 in Kimbe. They are members of different denomination but would perform at any church gathering when invited.

Boen recently led the group to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea’s second Christ In Culture (CIC) youth festival in Bulolo, Morobe, and participated in cultural dances. He brought 50 children to the festival to let them experience life at an early age and to be able to overcome hardships in future.

Boen has led Kimbe Bethel Parish youths to first CIC in Lae and the group came second in traditional dancing in 2014.

Boen’s mother Nellie Judy Ben Boen said he had a passion for culture and had a strong interest in traditional instruments and dances.

Boen’s involvement in cultural group performance started in 2011 when he was in Grade 7. He has led many big groups.

“In every group that I led I used to tell group members that if you want to stay you do that but I am moving on,” Boen said.

Nellie Boen said their family was known for organising events and gatherings and Boen was brought up with it.

“He sees it in his grandmother, who was the first West New Britain Council of Women’s president and has led and organised many event.”

She said when Boen spoke, it was like she was hearing herself talking.

Boen said his family was the main driving force behind him, with assistance from members of his parish. He is the first born in family of three boys and a girl.

He completed Grade 12 this year at Kimbe International Education Agency (IEA) School and wants to be a mechanical engineer.

“Going to school and taking care of a group of youths was challenging but I will have to go for studies and still give support to the group at the same time,” Boen said.

Two of his siblings are members of the group and travel around with him to places and participate in traditional dancing.

His third born brother stays with dad and manages the family businesses called Kimbe Tours and a guesthouse in Kimbe.

Like this: Like Loading...