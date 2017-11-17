Telikom 4G service enhancing PNG Games communications

TELIKOM Papua New Guinea has launched its 4G mobile service in Kimbe, West New Britain, to give the residents and people arriving for the PNG Games the chance to experience the 4G LTE service.

Telikom PNG acting chief executive Xavier Victor urged the people to try out the Telikom 4G mobile service and to look after the network infrastructure carrying the communication service.

West New Britain governor Sasindran Muthuvel, who expressed concern regarding rates and services offered by Telikom PNG in the past, said it was exciting to see Telikom offering a modern mobile communications systym.

He urged Telikom to work with the government to develop communications services in the rural areas.

Telikom PNG national retail manager Amos Tepi said there was a special launch offer for residents and visitors into Kimbe to buy a handset and SIM package for K299. The offer included a 5GB start-up and a recharge bonus of K20 which would activate free 1GB every month thereafter.

The K20 recharge will also get the customer into the festive-season promotion to win K1000 cash giveaway.

Tepi said there were arrangements with shops in Kimbe town to distribute Telikom Rait top-up cards for customers who joined the Telikom 4G service.

