Telikom assets freed

THE National Court has removed a stay order stopping the transfer of some assets belonging to Telikom PNG Limited to PNG Dataco Limited.

Justice David Cannings issued the order yesterday following an application filed by Dataco Ltd last month.

The PNG Communication Workers Union had sought the order to restrain Telikom chief executive officer Michael Donnelly, board chairman Mahesh Patel and Telikom PNG Ltd from transferring assets to PNG Dataco Ltd or any other company.

Cannings, when setting aside the interim injunction orders of Aug 8, said the national gazettal notice did not have the effect of vesting all the asset of Telikom to Kumul Consolidated Holdings Limited (KCH).

He said there would be substantial amounts of assets left for Telikom.

Lawyer Harvey Nii, representing Dataco Ltd, argued that through the gazettal notice, all assets had been legally transferred and there was nothing for the court to stay.

Nii said there were two separate National Executive Council (NEC) gazettal notices published in July 2011 and June this year which transferred all assets to KCH.

Nii said although Telikom was affected by the decision, it did not challenge it.

Lawyer Edward Komia, representing Donnelly, Patel and Telikom, supported the motion, stating that Dataco Ltd did not immediately effect the NEC decision. The parties will return to court on Oct 12.

