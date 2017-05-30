Telikom board reviews acting CEO appointment

By HELEN TARAWA

THE Telikom board is reviewing the appointment of acting chief executive officer Priscilla Salle, says Kumul Consolidated Holdings acting managing director Thomas Abe.

Salle was general manager human resources and took over from former chief executive officer Michael Donnelly, whose contract had expired.

“The Telikom board is currently looking at a shortlist from within. I have yet to be briefed of the outcome,” Abe said. “Long-term appointment of managing director is a matter for NEC (National Executive Council).”

Abe said NEC had the absolute authority to appoint and remove members of state-owned enterprise boards.

Meanwhile, according to reliable sources in the PNG Power Board and union, two board members were being replaced.

Current board members standing for elections are Jamie Maxtone-Graham (National Capital District regional seat) and John Paska (Kavieng open).

Acting Minister for Public Enterprise and State Investments Charles Abel told The National that Cabinet had approved changes to remove those board members who were standing for elections to comply with the Act.

