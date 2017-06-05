Telikom cable cut after quake

THE 5.5 magnitude earthquake 80km from Madang may have led to a cut in the Pipe Pacific Cable 1 (PPC-1), according to Telikom PNG Limited.

In a statement released yesterday, Telikom said, the Pipe Pacific Cable 1 (PPC-1) provided Telikom PNG’s second international gateway connecting Madang to Guam in the USA and Sydney, Australia.

Telikom PNG network operations centre was notified around midday yesterday by the team in Madang of the cut in fibre resulted in the data transmission link going offline

Communication traffic has been re-routed from PPC-1 to APNG2, however, clients and majors customers may experience congestion during this period.

