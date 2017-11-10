Telikom donation helps Chesire stay in touch

TELIKOM Foundation has donated items worth around K6300 to the Cheshire Disability Services centre in Port Moresby.

Foundation coordinator Yolanda Bafmatuk said that it was part of the foundation’s contribution towards community development.

“We want to ensure that all locals can be connected through the Telikom network and products. Our main focus is in rural areas in PNG. But we are not restricted to those areas only,” she said.

The donations included 12 mobile handsets, a free fixed line installation that will provide data and voice-call services and a closed user group (CUG) plan for 12 staff.

The plan will enable staff to call unlimitedly within their group.

Cheshire Homes programmes officer Joyce Koupere said the assistance would enable them to communicate easily with staff and field workers.

Koupere said such donations and partnerships with businesshouses helped them to conduct the programmes in communities.

