Telikom launches 4G network

TELIKOM PNG has launched its new Fourth Generation (4G) long-term evolution network in the country.

It replaces the current code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) network that Citifon customers use.

The SIM card costs K20 with a 5G free internet data bundle for its customers.

Also as part of the launching, Telikom is offering free 4G SIM cards and discounted global system of mobile device to its Citifon owners for the transition to the new 4G LTE network.

The CDMA network second and third Generation (2G/3G) services will be switched off at each location a month after the new 4G LTE mobile service is switched on.

Telikom customers using Citifon services are encouraged to switch over now to the new 4G LTE for a better and superior network.

According to the PNG Technology Tech Tips and Trips online, Michael Donnelly, Telikom’s chief executive officer stated that more than K500 million spent on this service would enable users to have access to higher user speeds in terms of internet, connections and less latency or total time taken to communicate online.

Telikom PNG is also advising its customers that as per Nicta regulations, SIM registration is now mandatory.

Customers are required to come with current valid identification documents when lodging application for new SIM.

The identification document can be in that of NID card, passport, etc.

