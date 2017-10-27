Telikom launches festive promotion

TELIKOM customers now have a chance to win K1000 weekly with every K20-plus purchase of Rait Prepaid, as part of the company’s festive period promotion.

Five winners will be announced every week until next February.

The promotion aims to acknowledge customers as the source of the company’s steady growth in prepaid services, according to Telikom PNG national retail manager Amos Tepi.

“Despite the economic hardship faced by most companies and businesshouses in 2017, Telikom has noted a steady growth in its prepaid services, particularly with the rollout of our new mobile service offering 3G/4G LTE connectivity to other centres around the country.”

He said the promotion was timely to meet additional costs incurred by families during the Christmas period and for expenses during the start of the New Year.

Tepi said the free SIM distribution stopped last month. They can be purchased from Telikom’s distributors. The weekly winners will be drawn from the prepaid customer base which includes ADSL, GPON, WiMAX and 3G/4G LTE mobile services.

They will be randomly picked with a software system developed by Telikom that compiles purchases of Rait Prepaid every week.

