Telikom moving forward

I COMMEND Telikom PNG Limited in launching its 4G Telecommunications network in Port Moresby and soon to launch into other urban centres and areas in PNG.

It will be a sad day that services of CDMA Telecommunications network will cease on Novmeber 30, 2016, as advised by Telikom PNG.

The CDMA Telecommunication systems were never fully utilised in PNG and around the world.

Whilst it is the prerogative of Telikom PNG to make business decisions due to market demands, business trends and be competitive in this fast moving Telecommunications business world.

The CDMA Telecommunications network has some distinctive features that are worth noting before it is decommissioned.

Without sounding too technical, one of the main feature is the system’s RF modulation process, which uses similar characteristics of random white noise in its RF modulation carriers and it is very hard to demodulate the audio or listen in or eavesdropping to the conversations by unauthorised person(s) as compared to GSM Telecommunications systems.

With revolving new telecommunications technology there are great improvements with GSM Telecommunications now with its security features.

I would like to suggest to Telikom PNG to be proactive in its GSM 4G roll out programme to all urban and rural areas and consider our areas in Bogia and Angoram districts too.

Make plans to cover a realistic target of 60 per cent of the country in the first five years and the rest in the next three years.

I strongly recommend that Telikom PNG considers using proven green technology to power its telecommunication tower which is more sustainable, longer lasting power and can be discharged to virtually zero voltage without destroying the batteries compared to the ones being used on your sites.

I also suggest that Telikom PNG Limited find various ways in appealing to all Papua New Guineans to be patriotic and to use the Telikom 4G Telecommunication systems because all monies and profits will be kept in PNG for roads, bridges, hospitals, children and women’s health, schools, wharves, jetties airstrips, solar village lighting, solar water filtering and pumping, solar desalination plants for fresh water.

Luimack Johnson, Via email

