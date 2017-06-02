Telikom opens kiosk for customer convinience

A TELIKOM PNG kiosk was opened at the Vision City Mega Mall yesterday as part of the company’s plans to roll out the 4G service through franchise partnerships.

The 4G franchise roll-out will begin in Port Moresby before going out to other centres, according to PNG Telikom national retail manager Amos Tepi.

Tepi said the opening of the franchise at Vision City was through a partnership with Comserv PNG.

The Telikom PNG kiosk will cater for the sale of Comserv products and registering of subscribers to Telikom through free SIM cards.

“It the first for the roll-out and we are going to do some more in the coming months with our franchise concept,” Tepi said.

“They are really not into telecommunication devices.

“They are into franchise and they have agents like Oppo and other phone brands as well.

“We want to have these kind of relationship with Comserv so we can move our presence across the country.”

Telikom PNG will be offering free SIM (subscriber identity module )cards to those who have mobile phones compatible with the 4G network.

“Because it is a National Information and Communications Technology Authority (Nicta) requirement, you have to come with a valid ID and phones that are 4G compatible and if it works than fine,” Tepi said.

