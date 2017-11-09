Telikom winners get their K1000 in Cash Giveaway

FIVE Telikom clients have won K1000 each after their phone numbers were drawn in the company’s K100,000 Cash Giveaway promotion.

Each week, five users of Telikom are selected to win K1000 each.

The first winners were drawn on Nov 3 at the Telikom headquarters in Port Moresby.

They are Garry Lubrido, Siga Aslak Rogo and Arnold Navaro.

Two others are yet to confirm their identifications before claiming their prize.

The draw was done electronically and officiated by Telikom PNG acting chief executive Xavier Victor, Constable Victor Siapari and Technical Marketing Manager Corney Alone.

The promotion started on Oct 25 and will continue to February next year. Telikom’s technical marketing manager, Corney Alone, said K95,000 was yet to be given away.

Customers need to recharge at least K20 at all recharge channels for their phone numbers to go into the draw.

Like this: Like Loading...