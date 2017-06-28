Telstars begin rebuilding with exciting talents

THE Port Moresby Netball Association’s 2017 season has seen the changing of the guard at the Telstars club.

The club’s senior team is in a period of transition, with a host of young players taking the place of experienced campaigners.

The club is currently in the middle of a rebuilding process and this has thrown the youngsters into the deep end as they compete against other tier one premier division teams in the revamped POMNA competition.

As expected the young side has yet to record a victory this season from the seven games they have played.

The new-look Telstars team will be under the tutelage of club stalwart Veitu Diro.

She told The National that her young players had a lot of talent and it was just a matter of providing the proper training and guidance to help them realise their potential.

It has been a steep learning curve for the team as they compete against experienced sides, some with representative players. “Sometimes they play well, but the other opponents are experienced players who play rough and hard. This causes them to go into their shell and became nervous,” Diro said.

“So we tell them that you have to play hard and accept the knocks because it’s all part of the game. You have to be strong.

“It’s really tough for the young ones, you have to really work hard to stay on top. At the moment we’re running last, but we’re trying hard.”

The young Telstars include students Boio Peter, Noelyn Enara, Martha Matuka and Ravusiro Vali.

It has been a challenge balancing school work with training.

“Some of the players are still in school in years 10, 11 and 12. So their education comes first and sometimes they’re not able to attend training.”

So far this season Boio Peter, who is also an Under-21 national representative, has been Telstars’ stand out player.

Her speed and skills allows her to play most positions on the court.

Diro said she would soon be pushing for a Pepes spot if she continued her current rate of progress.

“Boio is really a goal attack player, but we are playing her as a defender because she is so aggressive and strong. So when we need to score more points we move her up front.”

Diro said the future of the Telstars club looked bright, judging from the talented youngsters players coming through the ranks.

