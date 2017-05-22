‘Temporary workers main expense’

By MALUM NALU

TEMPORARY workers will be the main expense of the election, Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato told heads of departments and State-owned enterprises.

He gave an update of the election at a meeting of the heads at Keapara, Rigo, Central, on Friday.

“We continue to work on our election budget, specifically on our cash flow,” Gamato said.

“Our main expense is allowances for temporary election workers.

“What we are doing is we want to pay temporary election workers through their bank accounts.

“In the past, we had people carrying around huge sums of money.

“That has been a risk and we decided that we pay them through their bank accounts, which is basically what we are doing.”

The commission will need 30,000 temporary election workers to work with it during polling and counting and 4870 polling teams for the 22 provinces, 89 electorates, 341 local level governments and 6228 wards in the country.

There will be 10,798 polling places, with polling teams into broken into two parts – single-day polling and multiple-day polling.

Single-day polling are places like Port Moresby, Lae and other urban centres while multiple days are where polling teams walk to first-day polling in one village and then walk to the second and third villages.

There will be 3541 single-day polling teams and 1329 multiple-day polling teams.

Like this: Like Loading...