Temu advises supporters against violence

ABAU MP Sir Puka Temu has urged his supporters not to take revenge on rival candidates who say bad things about him during their election campaign.

Sir Puka, who is part of the Government’s ruling People’s National Congress Party and the Minister of Pubic Services, told villagers at Maupa Two village in Aroma, Central, that candidates had the constitutional right to contest the election.

“I thank God the Lord has been faithful to me,” Sir Puka said.

“I know why the Lord has chosen me because my heart is to serve the people of Abau.”

Sir Puka launched his 2017 campaign at Maupa Two where 5000 people gave K1 each to show their support.

“Vision 2050 is the answer to what type of country we want for Papua New Guinea,” Sir Puka said.

He said that Papua New Guinea was the only country that had a Vision 2050 developmental plan for the future.

But Sir Puka said people needed to elect good leaders if they wanted a better Papua New Guinea.

Deputy Aroma local level council president Pere Enara said Sir Puka had built roads where there were no people but gardens, so that people could engage in economic activities, church activities, schools and health services.

Enara said while it is up to the people to decide to exercise their right in choosing a leader to represent them, it was better to choose honest and transparent leaders who could work to deliver services.

He said voting is deciding one’s future and it was better for people to make the right choice by choosing their candidates.

Like this: Like Loading...