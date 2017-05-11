Temu: EU friendship important

PUBLIC Service Minister Sir Puka Temu says the European Union’s 60th anniversary celebration reflects the importance of the relationship between the two countries.

He said during the European Union Day celebration in Port Moresby yesterday the event also marked the anniversary of a relationship established in 1975 after PNG gained Independence.

“The country has been a signatory to various agreements with the European Union particularly the EU-ACP convention in 1978 and the current Cotonou agreement signed in 2000,” Sir Puka said.

“This agreements have provided a basis for Papua New Guinea’s engagement with the European Union over the last 40 years during which time our country has benefited considerably from the programmable and non-programmable aid.”

Sir Puka said the assistance was provided by key development sectors such as health, education, trade and market access, emergency and humanitarian aid, gender empowerment and good governance, through the different cycles of the European Union development fund.

“We are grateful and appreciate the generous assistance that EU has provided to our country over the past 40 years as a critical and strategic partner in our pursuit of development,” he said.

