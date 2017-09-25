Ten expatriates die in shop fire, say police

By Elizabeth Vuvu

SIX women and four men died in a fire at a supermarket in Manus early on Friday, police say.

Provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu said the fire began at about 3am inside the Splendid Star Ltd supermarket.

It quickly engulfed the building, trapping the 10 people, believed to be from China, inside,

“The fire spread out quickly to the other parts of the supermarket and into the bedrooms where the 10 were sleeping,” Yapu said.

“The six females and four males were trapped in the building and burnt to death.” He said it was unfortunate that Manus did not have a fire service to respond to such emergencies.

Yapu said although police were at the scene, they were helpless because there were no fire-fighting equipment.

He said it was the worst fire disaster in the province. Yapu has arranged for a police forensic team from Port Moresby to investigate the incident. Meanwhile, PNG Fire Service acting chief fire officer Bill Roo told The National in Port Moresby yesterday that his officers would be sent to Manus this week to investigate the fire.

