Ten groups sign up for equity

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

KUMUL Petroleum Holdings Limited managing director Wapu Sonk says 10 beneficiary groups have already signed up for the Kroton equity in the PNG LNG project.

The 10 had signed their share transfer documents as well as the vendor finance offered by KPHL. They are the:

PDL 4 (petroleum development license) 4 in Gobe, Southern Highlands;

PNG LNG Plant site (Papa, Lealea, Boera and Porebada);

PNG LNG Pipeline (Segment 1-8);

PDL 9 (Juha);

PDL 5 (Central Moran);

Fly River provincial government;

Gulf provincial government;

Southern Highlands provincial government;

Hela provincial government; and,

Central provincial government.

“After their signing of the PDL, KPHL will work with these beneficiary groups to complete the corporate or statutory aspect of the transaction for their shareholding interest in KPHL to be registered,” Sonk said.

He assured the landowners that KPHL’s board and management were committed to ensuring that all landowners and provincial governments receive their entitlements under the Umbrella Benefits Sharing Agreement which was passed in 2009 at Kokopo, East New Britain, for landowners and provincial governments along the PNG LNG project impact areas.

However, Sonk said some beneficiary groups were late to show interest in acquiring shares for the Kroton equity.

The four beneficiary groups that have not offered to take up the Kroton Option Equity before the due date of Dec 31 last year are:

PDL1 (Hides),

PDL 2 (Kutubu),

PDL 7 (Hides 4); and,

PDL 8 (Angore).

“As far as KPHL is concerned, the time to apply for the options of shares in the Kroton Equity has lapsed.

“However, the only thing that saves the landowners’ interest in the projekct is a blanket expression of interest to exercise on behalf of all beneficiaries by Mineral Resources Development Company that will only serve the interest of those landowners who have not expressed interest,” Sonk said.

Like this: Like Loading...