Tenth Telikom Golf Pennant underway

THE Telikom Golf Pennant is underway in Port Moresby.

The event was launched last Sunday at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Course.

This is the 10th Telikom Golf Pennant for 12 Port Moresby-based company-sponsored teams.

All golfers are excited because they will be in the final round come Nov 12.

Team Ela Motors captain Chris von Oppeln, speaking on behalf of all the participating teams, thanked major sponsor Telikom PNG for sponsoring the event.

“It’s quite a unique event for the 12 major companies sponsored teams. We’ve got few players and we’re down to the final round next month,” von Oppeln said.

“It’s a great honour to win this Telikom sponsored event.”

After the 9th round Starland Dragons is in the top of the ladder with 57 points and trailing behind with 49 points is Bank of South Pacific and sitting on the third spot is QPR Eda Ranu.

“There are four teams bunched with a two-point difference and it’s going to be an interesting finish and there are going to be a lot of excitement for the last round come November’s 12th and final round,” von Oppeln said.

The Pennants ladder after round 9: Starland Dragons 54, SCAL Mirupasi 44, Bank South Pacific 43.5, QPR EdaRanu 43, More than Oil 43, AP Engineering 41.5, Constatinou Group 41.5, DHL 41, LJ Hooker 35, Kumho Tyres 34, Maachan Tigers 30, Ela Motors 25.5

