Tere-Apisah takes out Qld Money Race title

PAPUA New Guinea tennis star Abigail Tere-Apisah won the 2017 Queensland Money Race tournament at the Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, on Sunday after beating two-time champion Kaylah McPhee 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The match played in the scorching heat of the Australian summer, saw Tere-Apisah, who was seeded fourth going into the tournament coping with the challenging conditions to overcome No. 2 seed McPhee.

Cheered on by a small group of supporters which included friends and family, the 24-year-old rallied from her first set loss to finish the strongly over the remaining two sets.

The Queensland Money Race was launched in 2013, giving players the opportunity to earn as much prize money as possible throughout the year at Queensland Australian Money tournaments open singles events.

Currently based in Sydney, New South Wales, Tere-Apisah will continue training for other Australian Money tournaments this season.

But her ultimate goal this year would be to break into the top 250 of world’s female tennis players, improving her International Tennis Federation ranking which is currently 442.

“I will continue to play in other tournaments in a bid to improve my ranking,” Tere-Apisah said.

In order to archive that goal, the Pacific Games singles champion would need to participate in ranking tournaments in Europe and Asia. But due to funding constraints, she said it will be challenging for her to make the required appearances and she is seeking sponsorship.

