Tere-Apisah in top form, eyes US, European circuit

PAPUA New Guinea tennis star Abigail Tere-Apisah continued her strong form on the Australian Money Tournament earlier this month, winning the women’s singles in Gosford, NSW.

Her fifth win on the Australian professional circuit tour ensured she maintained her Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) world ranking of 386. Tere-Apisah’s coach and father Kwalam Apisah said the ranking was a huge achievement as she was the first player from the Oceania Tennis Federation to have progressed thatis far in world rankings.

Apisah said his daughter was now planning on playing in the US professional circuit.

Tere-Apisah is training in Sydney and looking forward to attending her younger sister Marcia Tere-Apisah’s university graduation on May 12.

Coach Apisah said Abigail was hoping to play in tournaments in Florida.

She is also eyeing the European circuit.

