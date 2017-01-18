Terrorism a real threat for airlines

I WAS reading in both dailies the account of the “disturbed passenger” on an Air Niugini flight to Singapore over the weekend and was surprised that Air Niugini seemed to have downplayed the situation.

Of course it was not a hijack attempt, but it sure did put the lives of the hundreds who were on board that Air Niugini aircraft at risk.

The correct response from Air Niugini should have been: “We are treating that situation seriously and will not allow such a thing to happen again.”

That would mean any person deemed to be disturbed must not board an Air Niugini aircraft — regardless of who s/he is.

It was sad to have read that the airline did not have any handcuff onboard to restrict the movement of the “disturbed person”.

Did that show the airline’s unpreparedness for such situations?

Air Niugini must wake up.

It must not pretend that all is safe and well and will continue to be so.

So far we, in PNG, have not had any real threatening situation on a PNG-based aircraft but everywhere in the world, governments are tightening up security measures on land, sea and air to stop any of such acts, however small they may be.

In other words, they treat all cases seriously — regardless of what they are.

Security officials can even arrest pranksters, who may think it is okay to play games in public transport, flights or terminals.

PNG routes are opening to Asia and other parts of the region where planes are going missing or people are hijacking planes so it is high time for PNG, Air Niugini and all other airlines opening in the nation to wake up to the possibilities of terrorist activities in the air by foreigners on a flight.

The threats are coming — and you all must be ready.

I asked myself: If that “disturbed passenger” was on a Qantas or Virgin flight from Brisbane to Singapore, would the officials in Brisbane allow him to travel?

I am sure they would have kept him back in Brisbane until “his unstable state of affairs” settled. Air Niugini ought to learn and put measures in place to prevent any such things from happening again.

Frankly speaking, that “disturbed passenger” should not have been allowed to get on the Port Moresby-Singapore flight.

He should have spent a day or two under the watch of Air Niugini and Immigration officials until his mind settled.

Please, Air Niugini, do not allow that to happen again.

PNG Tauna

Port Moresby

