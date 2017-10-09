Tertiary students’ group attend leaders’ summit

More than 100 members of the PNG Tertiary Students’ Christian Fellowship (TSCF) graduates’ network around the country attended the fourth Emerging Leaders’ Summit at Divine Word University in Madang last weekend.

The summit, hosted by the PNG TSCF Graduates’ Network Inc, was held from Sept 29 to Oct 1.

Chairman Benjamin Ketegu said that the network was to ensure that professionals upheld virtues such as honesty, righteousness, respect, justice and loyalty for the betterment of the nation.

“Based on the theme ‘Righteousness Exalts a Nation’, the reoccurring message in this summit was for individual believers to live the gospel of Jesus Christ and not only preach the gospel,” he said.

“Christians must be examples of leadership in every area of their lives and not just in church.”

During the summit, the PNG TSCF Graduates’ Network board bestowed honorary awards upon four of its pioneer and active members.

Ketegu thanked major sponsors ExxonMobil PNG Ltd, E-Products Ltd, PNG Medical Supplies

and Diagnostics, Kumul Petroleum Foundation, Kumul Consolidated Holdings, National Airports

Corporation, Madang Christian Academy and Motor Vehicle Insurance Ltd.

