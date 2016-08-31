Tertiary students waiting for fees

THE New Ireland provincial education office has yet to come good on its hollow assurances six months ago that the school fee subsidies for students at various institutions, including IBS, ITI and Pacific Administration Institute, are being processed or being paid into their schools’ accounts.

The final term tests are only three weeks away and it will be a real national shame and let down for the parents if the New Ireland students miss out on their exams due to non-payment of the promised school fee subsidies by the New Ireland provincial education office.

Parents of some of these students already had to dig deeper into their empty pockets to pay some money to enable their children to sit their mid-term tests and saved their academic year.

To date the institutions have been very understanding in accepting guarantee letters in good faith and allow students to continue on their studies but may not be allowed to sit the tests.

Can the New Ireland Provincial Education Office tell us where the promised subsidy money is or quickly actually deposit it into the concerned school accounts as the institutions concerned cannot function without funds?

This is a special and passionate plea to the Governor, Member for Namatanai and Member for Kavieng Open to intervene to save our children’s education which would ultimately boost education in New Ireland.

Concerned parent

New Ireland

