Tertiary students, youths host crusade

TERTIARY students and youths from the Nipa-Kutubu district in Southern Highlands held a crusade in the Poroma local level government last week and was attended by more than 700 Christians.

The crusade was organised by the Spiritual Harvest Ministry church set up to unite and people and develop their lives spiritually for the glory of the Lord.

Pastor Timothy Map from the Poroma LLG was the guest speaker. People from Port Moresby, Madang, Jiwaka and Western Highlands attended the crusade.

Youth coordinator Misek Ekai said tertiary students shared their life experiences and talked about the importance of education.

“God used them to encourage and motivate students of various institutions – from primary to tertiary,” he said.

“The word of God challenged the youths and students on how to become good ambassadors to their families, tribes and society as a whole.”

He said the crusade was an eye-opener to the Christians and many for the first time gave their testimonies, performed drama and creative dances.

“It was extraordinary and many people saw the work of God in their lives,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...