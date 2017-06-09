Test begins for Humeu

By JACK AMI

FOR 22-year-old Carol Humeu the challenge has just begun in Port Moresby women’s rugby league.

Humeu, of mixed Chimbu, Central and Enga parentage, has her eyes firmly on the World Cup Women’s Rugby League in Sydney, Australia, from Nov 16 to Dec 2 but knows it will be big task for her.

This is a dream for the potentials in the country that are all determined to represent PNG in this inaugural women’s World Cup.

The stocky teen who tips the scale at 78kg and stands at 161cm, is fast off the mark and has quite an impact on the pitch for her new club Northern Motel Butterflies.

“I love playing rugby league and want to ensure that we all play as a team and win or lose, we enjoy the game in the end,” she said.

“We have never played in any World Cup against other countries so this will be a daunting task ahead for us. For me, as long as I’m playing good football, that’s what matters most for me to be in my form.

“As a running second rower we provide the hit ups on the front line and also defend our blocks.

“I’m aware that there are other players also vying for the spots so it’s going to be all hard work which will pay off and get me there.

“There are only 20 spots on offer and the best will no doubt be there.

“Every player, whether young or old, is all aiming for that dream to represent PNG and don the red, black and gold jumper.

“For me, my mind is set and looking forward for the challenges ahead.

“I’m grateful to a best friend who has encouraged and motivated me to change my attitude, approach and mindset to be a better player.

“This has given me new hope in the way I do things and has put me in the right frame to set the stage.

“Currently, I’m playing good footy and proud of my performance but at the same time I need to play safe and avoid injures.” She started playing rugby union when she was 16.

“I’m in my teens and am also single so nothing is impossible to break the barrier against my older colleagues,” she said.

Humeu is one of the founding members of the Royals women’s team who were finalists in the 2011-2015 seasons of the Port Moresby Rugby League. She was also playing rugby union and was selected for the Papua New Guinea Palais in the 2014 and 2015 Asia Pacific Sevens tournaments in Malaysia.

In 2015 and 2016, the Royals won back-to-back premierships.

“This season, I decided to leave and link up with Butterflies a decision which was best for my future in rugby league,” she said, adding that Royals were her first team.

“I thank the Royals coaching staff and executives and all the women players for being part of a great premiership team.

“There are small things that I really need to get right during my games and polish up on them especially in defense.”

Humeu represented Southern in 2016 National Zone Championships in Lae which Southern won.

