Tewai-Siassi people, do not be fooled again

We are in the campaign period now and polling is just two months away.

The people of Tewai-Siassi electorate, let’s not be fooled again and tamed like a dog.

Don’t waste your vote on greedy, narrow-minded and self-centered leaders.

We must weed them all out.

Enough is enough!

We’ve been suffering in the wilderness for the last 10-15 years.

Technology is changing and we are in the changing world yet our living standard is like that of people in stone age period.

It’s time to change your mind-set and let’s make right decision and choose a productive leader who has a vision, dream and heart for the people.

I’m encouraging all the people of Tewai-Siassi, please pray that God Almighty will help us make a right decision to elect our new leader.

Dickson Khain Gesom

Lae

