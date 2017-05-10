Tewai-Siassi people, do not be fooled again
We are in the campaign period now and polling is just two months away.
The people of Tewai-Siassi electorate, let’s not be fooled again and tamed like a dog.
Don’t waste your vote on greedy, narrow-minded and self-centered leaders.
We must weed them all out.
Enough is enough!
We’ve been suffering in the wilderness for the last 10-15 years.
Technology is changing and we are in the changing world yet our living standard is like that of people in stone age period.
It’s time to change your mind-set and let’s make right decision and choose a productive leader who has a vision, dream and heart for the people.
I’m encouraging all the people of Tewai-Siassi, please pray that God Almighty will help us make a right decision to elect our new leader.
Dickson Khain Gesom
Lae