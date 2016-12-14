Tewai Siassi struggling to keep up with rest of PNG

TEWAI Siassi is among the least developed district in Papua New Guinea.

I am the villager from Siassi Island and for the last 15 years since the current MP for Tewai/Siassi took office there is no tangible development taking place in the district.

The only wharf that was built at Gasam beach on Siassi Island was built from the fisheries development fund.

There is not tangible infrastructure development in terms of education, health, agriculture, communication and fisheries.

The 15 years has gone and the K600 million has been given to the district.

The question which most people of Tewai /Siassi district ask will be where have that K600m gone to?

The MP should explain and clarify to the people where and how the funds were spent.

Frustrated

Siassi Island

