Textbooks seen as not suitable

BEING a former primary school teacher in mainstream schools, I have to say that the textbooks used are not suitable for this age of learning.

As a developing country, our diverse cultures and geographical settings feature massively in children’s learning experiences, and these things should be considered when planning and designing the curriculum and textbooks used in schools.

The textbooks should be more activity oriented and the abstracts collected has to be in the context of Papua New Guinea.

Our curriculum developers should consult and develop curriculums that are more applicable to the needs of our children.

Jimmy Kontualie

9-Mile , Morobe Block, NCD

Like this: Like Loading...