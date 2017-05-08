Textile training in Manus

THE Manus Garment and Textile School under the division of commerce and industry continues to graduate trainees in the garment and textile business.

Recently, 10 participants – eight females and two males – completed a week-long hands-on training course on basic sewing.

Training coordinator Jenny Bulungol said the 10 were the first lot to have undergone the basic sewing processes course.

“The course module is a

preparatory training course

for trainees for the Manus Garment and Textile Exhibition coinciding with the Manus Provincial Day in August this year,’’ Bulungol said.

The trainees sew a range of garments ranging from meri blouses, school informs, pillow cases, shirts and many other creative items for exhibition.

However, Bulungol said the trainees were yet to perfect their sewing techniques and patterns they learnt from the basic training so their work would be of a professional standard.

“Since the establishment of the Manus Garment and Textile School in 2015, the small initiative is gradually progressing as a small to medium enterprise with a vision to have a home grown clothing industry in the province,” Bulungol said

She said the school had graduated over 20 trainees many of whom are now trainers in their respective local level government areas.

A participant, Rita Poiou, said her basic sewing skills improved when she attended the sewing courses.

“I have seen huge improvement on the clothes patterns I sew now. I have sewn my own designs and wish to get a copyright so others can buy my designs,” she said.

