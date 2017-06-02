TFF hurdles highlighted

By HELEN TARAWA

CASHFLOW problems and the lack of information on school accounts have been the biggest obstacle to the distribution of funds for tuition fee free education, Deputy Secretary Education Titus Romano Hatagen says.

Hatagen said with the proper information in place, the money could be transferred in three days.

“If provinces frequently update the department with the school census forms and also the school accounts then TFF should be a successful story for everybody,” he said.

“Some provinces are not actually informing the department that the school may have been suspended or closed.

“As such, their record in the systems is still there and somehow the enrolment pops up and continues and it seems as though it’s appearing in the wrong hands.

Hatagen said they were consulting with the provinces and hoped to sort things out.

“We’ve given three months for provinces to respond and if they don’t then the secretary will go to the minister to have these schools deregistered,” he said.

“Currently for the last three years, we have been receiving K602 million despite the enrolment increasing.

“I’d like to commend some provinces for taking a lead in making sure that TFF is not abused.

“There are lots of success stories with provinces, school boards and so forth.

“But with the others, time will catch up with them and they will be held accountable.”

