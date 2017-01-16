TFF improves academic results

THE tuition fee free (TFF) policy has improved the general academic performances of Grade 12 students, Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology Minister Francis Marus says.

He said the number of grade 12 students receiving a higher GPA had increased from 5,000 in previous years, to 9,999 in 2016 out of a total of 23,692.

“In 2016, 23,692 Grade 12 students from 154 national high schools, secondary schools and permitted schools sat for the national examination. Out of that, 9999 students scored high GPAs of 2.3 and above and have been selected for admission into colleges and universities throughout the country.

“This is a massive increase of about 90 per cent. In previous years only 5000 students were admitted annually,” Maru said in a statement.

He said a total of 16,228 students had qualified at a GPA of 1.6 and above which meant that they could easily be accepted in universities and colleges in the country and abroad if there was sufficient space. He said to complement the TFF Policy there were investments and achievements in the higher and technical education sector through support from the national government, donors and the private sector.

Marus said the higher education sector had seen major transformation over the years with over K300 million investments from the Government more than 50 items of items of capital infrastructure and a restructure of the office.

“In the last five years the Government has consistently invested in the higher education institutions’ infrastructure that supported the massive increase in admissions experienced in 2017.”

Marus said the Office of Higher Education had improved access and quality in the higher education sector through regulation and policy making process via the key pillar of the new Higher Education (General) Provisions Act 2014.

