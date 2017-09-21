Thai delegation checking potential business opportunities

A DELEGATION from Thailand, led by Ambassador Chirachai Punkrasin, visited Lae last week to check on potential business opportunities.

The delegation included officials from the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, Department of Agricultural Affairs, Department of Fisheries, Thai Trade Centre in Sydney and Thailand’s Board of Investment and Tourism Authority. The delegation visited the HomeState Corporation Limited office and acknowledged the investment by the company in Papua New Guinea over the past 20 years.

Punkrasin said they were interested in business opportunities for Thailand investors in coffee, cocoa and fisheries.

The delegation visited HomeState’s warehouse engaging in different kinds of rice (Thai Jasmin Rice, White Rice, Brown Rice and Sweet Rice), refined sugar and salt products.

They also visited the store where Homestate’s rice was sold.

Homestate’s managing director Paiboon Wetwattana highlighted future opportunities and current threats in commodities trade and investment in the country.

“Even at this critical stage of Forex issues, our rice prices not only remain unchanged for the last 32 months, but also, we are the only company providing pure jasmine rice at the cheapest price in Papua New Guinea compared to other Pacific countries,” Wetwattana said.

Like this: Like Loading...