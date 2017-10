A big thank you to the 2017 Spiders team which won the minor premiership and made it into the University of PNG rugby league grand final.

It was a benchmark for Chimbu students who had committed themselves in training apart from their studies.

They will be out to break the 11 years of drought against East Nokondi from Eastern Highlands in the grand final on Saturday, Oct 21.

Michael Siune

Motukea Island

Like this: Like Loading...