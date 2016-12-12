Thank you for the effort but there are still issues at hand

GOVERNOR Parkop, I would like to thank you and your team for your efforts in organising Christmas activities to keep the residents of Port Moresby entertained during this festive season.

Let me bring to you list of other things which your team has ignored or rather ignoring the theme of Christmas and replacing it with other items that are exciting the rowdy crowd and causing nuisance and trouble at Jack Pidik Park.

These are:

n Christmas is meant to be with family and would be nice for candle light carols, this also maintains peace; and,

n The party hard music played or rock ‘n’ roll music is stirring the rowdy crowd to get excited and out of hand and making it harder for the crowd controllers maintain peace and order.

Let our concern be met by more called to provide security as a lot more bystanders are seen with weapons, knives and screw drivers.

I salute the National Capital District Commission police for doing their best but they are always out-numbered by the crowd. I hope our concerns are heard so we can also come out of our houses to enjoy the festive celebrations you have organised.

Thank you governor, you are already doing well and we support you all the way.

Concerned

NCD

