Thank you Grand Chief for your service to PNG

FIRST of all anything else, let us praise God Almighty for his anointing on Sir Michael Thomas Somare for a conviction in his heart to lead Papua New Guinea to Independence in Sept 16, 1975, despite all odds, challenges racial slurs etc.

Last month, on the date when Sir Michael presented his final speech in Parliament it was 49 years ago (April 4, 1968) that he entered the house of Assembly to fight for the trust territory of Australia to attain Independence. That is PNG today.

To all Somare family members, the people of Murik Lakes and especially Lady Veronica Kaiap Somare, thank you for giving your husband, father and paramount chief to our nation for 49 solid years and all Sepik’s, as well as the beautiful children of the Somare, we all salute you chief so your legacy remains for the younger generation to emulate.

John Kriosaki, LLB3

Wewak town

