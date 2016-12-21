Thank you Jack Suao for your efforts

The PNG Health Support Workers Association General Secretary Jack Suao is an experienced public servant in the Health Department who has led us through the right channels to fight for our rights.

Our outstanding 11 claims are to compensate for the hard work that has been done over the past years and will also keep up the working spirit in facilitating for the better health services in the country.

I salute Suao his tireless efforts in leading us through from the formation of the association to the endorsement and approval of the claims.

Therefore, the relevant government authorities must give us a positive feedback on our claims.

This is how the moral of the health workers are boosted to ensure that health services are not disrupted by unnecessary action by our association members.

Proud Member, Via email

Like this: Like Loading...