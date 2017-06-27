Thank you NEC for appointing Sabuin

ON behalf of all resource owners in the country, I Jenny Veisame, managing director of Mongi-Busiga of Finschhafen FMA area would like to take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Minister for Forest Douglas Tomuriesa and the National Executive Council (NEC) for the appointment of Tunou Sabuin as the new PNG Forest Authority managing director on March 21.

After 42 years, resource owners have been neglected from receiving services and developments in resource areas.

Sabuin has on his sleeves a wealth of experience in time industry, government and academics and we believe that through his leadership, we the resource owners will now benefit from the services and look forward for new developments.

We have seen many changes within the short period (nine months) in his capacity as acting managing directory hence, we

have no doubt that our cries and years of struggle will now be

fixed and focus on improving

livelihoods of all resource owners in the country.

Jenny Veisame

MD – Mongi-Busiga of Finschhafen

