Thank you Sir Michael for 49 years of service and leading our nation

THANK you Grand Chief for the 49 years of service to the people of East Sepik who continually mandated you as their leader despite their suffering.

They did that because you were a father who inspired others with your actions to dream, learn and do more.

You showed the way.

You led from behind and put others in front, especially when you celebrated victory and when nice things occurred.

You took the frontline when there was danger and your innovation distinguished you from others and made you become a true leader.

You translated vision into reality.

You were not defined by speeches but by result.

You took East Sepik and PNG from where they were to where they are now.

You were like a lion leading the army of sheep, and a man of influence. You mentored so many young men and women to become successful not by pointing and telling them where to go, but by leading them to that place.

You kept your fears to yourself but shared your courage to others.

You did not command what you could not enforce but command what you could.

You did not only see the way to victory but also knew when the victory was possible.

Your leadership was not practised much in words but in attitude and in action.

You were an ordinary man with extra ordinary determination who fought like a tiger for your people.

Your true self was not seen in the times of comfort and convenience but in the time of challenges and controversy.

You were a great simplifier who cut through arguments, debate and doubt to offer solutions that everybody did not expect.

You did not force people to follow you but your leadership style attracted followers.

You were confident and calm like a duck above the water while below the water; you were driven by a furry of force activity.

The list goes on; different people will describe you as hero in different ways with different words and languages but all boils down to only one word and that is “Hero”.

Your memory will linger in the minds of your people like the sound of the waves at the beautiful beach of Wewak.

Your voice will linger in the ears of your people like the kundu and garamut that is beaten in the Haus Tambaran.

We cannot measure and compare what you achieved back then with today’s standard because you did what you could based on the knowledge, experience, expertise, technology and finance available in those days.

We apologise for all the judgment and criticism that we have spoken against you.

It does not matter whether you did perform to our expectation or not.

What is important is that you led us and God will be only judge.

Thank you once again for your service.

Hosea, Via email

