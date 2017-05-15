Thank you Wavik for outlining MK issues

I commend intending candidate Russell Wavik for outlining the real issue on the plight of the Motu Koitabu people during an election programme televised by TV Wan.

We need an administrator to execute the Motu Koitabu agenda in Parliament.

Another like-minded candidate is Honk Kiap who has a proven track record at city hall with the necessary experience to deliver the Motu Koitabu agenda at the national level as our political representative.

So to the Motu Koitabu people, the past has failed us miserably to make us believe the Motu Koitabu Act is the basis for an autonomy and power to the Motu Koitabus but clearly this powerless Act is only a variation of the NCDC Act that negates our plight into submission and the Motu Koitabu people do not have the political freedom because everything is filtered at city hall.

MK Realist

