Thank you BSP

THANK you Bank South Pacific for the reduced HLA (home loan account) interest rate to 3 per cent.

I think it’s time BSP set up PNGs first Mortgage Bank.

Because BSP has the necessary people capital experience, institutional qualification with satisfactory credit rating and the international networking viable to pool resources towards this new venture.

It complements the Government’s K200 Million mortgage facility that can easily be the establishment capital.

The client focus will be the First Time Home Buyers whose first mortgages can be the security and the basis for the Mortgage Bank to build its credit base.

It may be a viable investment portfolio included in BSPs diverse business interests. Go for Green!

Mortgager

