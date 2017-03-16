Thankyou Digicel for your fine service

I salute the Digicel company for the good service it provides.

However, I must say there are some dishonest workers who give the company a bad name.

A few times this thing has happened to me: I entered a K5 flex card on my phone and I got a K1 combo with the knowledge that I still have K4 credit.

Just after about 30 minutes I received a message from 16164 offering me an airtime that only had me checked my balance and to my disappointment found out that I had K0.00.

This is not a one-time incident but an on-going thing and it is worrying me since I’m a good Digicel customer.

I’m sure there are a good number of people out there who have encountered a similar situation.

Can the good Digicel company look into this matter and sack the culprits?

Ako Raings,Via email

