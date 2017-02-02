Thankyou Tobems for your support with the club

I WOULD like to say a word of appreciation to both Mr and Mrs Tobem of Lae City for their generous support in these two

social activities they founded, the “Pascol Soccer Club” of Wau and also of Lae city and a musical

group known as “Vitiaz Waves Band”.

These two professionals are the true educationist who devote their time in their code of ethics and are contributing meaningfully

to the development of this country’s younger generation by getting

them involved in such social activities.

Their eldest siblings, Bernard and Jayson, are now taking lead from were their parents started to inspire the youths in their respective community to take up the sport and music and avoid taking part in other illegal activities.

I congratulate Mr and Mrs Tobem for their achievement through the years of teaching and their commitment in these social development activities.

You are leaders with vision both inside and outside the classroom.

Thumbs up for the Pascol Soccer Club and Vitiaz Waves Band.

Gilbert Henry Malum,

Lae

